Hong Kong's foreign currency reserves at 421 bln USD in Oct.

Xinhua) 10:33, November 08, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's foreign currency reserve assets stayed at 421.4 billion U.S. dollars in October 2024, compared to 422.8 billion dollars in September, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced on Thursday.

According to the authority, the total foreign currency reserve assets of 421.4 billion dollars represent over five times the currency in circulation or about 39 percent of Hong Kong dollar M3.

