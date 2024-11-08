Home>>
China's C919 aircraft makes debut in Macao SAR
(Ecns.cn) 16:07, November 08, 2024
China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives at Macao International Airport in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiawei)
Air China's B-919Y aircraft completed a flight to Macao on Thursday, marking the first visit of China's C919 jetliner.
China's homegrown C919 aircraft passes through a water gate at Macao International Airport in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiawei)
