Sam Hou Fai appointed Macao chief executive

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday appointed Sam Hou Fai as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Sam was elected the sixth-term chief executive designate of the Macao SAR on Oct. 13.

His tenure will start from Dec. 20, 2024, according to a decision made at a State Council meeting presided over by Premier Li Qiang.

The appointment was made in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR.

Over the past 25 years since its return to the motherland, Macao has seen full and faithful implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems," and ushered in the best development situation in history, Li said at the meeting.

He said the Central People's Government will maintain its firm commitment to the letter and spirit of the "one country, two systems" principle, under which the people of Macao administer Macao with a high degree of autonomy.

Li pledged that the Central People's Government would fully support the chief executive and the Macao SAR government in exercising law-based administration, breaking new ground while upholding fundamental principles, and shouldering their responsibilities.

The Central People's Government will continue to support Macao to integrate itself into and contribute to the country's overall development with its unique advantages, Li said.

He also vowed support for the chief executive and the Macao SAR government in maintaining national security, promoting the region's appropriate economic diversification, improving the well-being of its residents, and building a harmonious and stable society, so as to ensure the joint development and prosperity of Macao and the mainland.

Sam was born in Zhongshan of south China's Guangdong Province in May 1962 and later moved to Macao. He joined the first group of Macao's judicial auditors in 1995, and was president of Macao's Court of Final Appeal before he ran for the election.

