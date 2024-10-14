Commentary: High hopes for Macao as new chief executive elected

Xinhua) 13:28, October 14, 2024

BEIJING/MACAO, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Amid high hopes, Macao on Sunday elected its new leader.

Pending central authorities' appointment, Sam Hou Fai, who won the overwhelming majority vote, is poised to be the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Expectations are high for him to lead Macao, which returned to the motherland in 1999, to a more prosperous future under the "one country, two systems" practice.

There is strong anticipation for the fulfillment of his governance promises, with a focus on law-based governance, effective leadership, and unity under the banner of patriotism and love for Macao.

Macao's residents are eager to see how this new leadership team will strengthen cohesion and move forward with determination to ensure that the region continues to progress in a stable and prosperous manner.

The election, which went smoothly, demonstrated the vitality of Macao's democracy.

Sam is the first chief executive designate elected after amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law took effect earlier this year, which requires candidates to meet the qualifications of upholding the Macao SAR Basic Law and pledging allegiance to the Macao SAR.

The election signifies Macao's success in implementing the principle of "patriots administering Macao" and ensuring the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems."

Over the past 25 years, Macao has achieved success in numerous areas. It is often regarded as a model for implementing the "one country, two systems," with impressive economic vitality, social stability, and strong sense of national identity and belonging.

Once a small town with a sluggish economy and a lack of social security, Macao has emerged as a safe and prosperous metropolis with international acclaim in merely a quarter century.

In 2023, Macao's per capita GDP grew by 80.5 percent year on year to 559,000 patacas (around 70,000 U.S. dollars), more than four times the figure in 1999.

The unemployment rate also dropped significantly from 6.3 percent then to 2.7 percent in 2023.

The city has also drawn upon its unique history to build up distinctive advantages as a major platform linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries and has actively participated in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Nonetheless, looking ahead, Macao still faces an arduous development task. At this historic juncture, Macao must strive to build upon past achievements and forge ahead onto a new stage.

The coming five years are a key period for Macao to achieve the goal of diversifying its economy, better integrating into overall national development, and carrying forward the fine tradition of loving the country and loving Macao.

Just as Sam proposed in his election philosophy, Macao must be dedicated to seeking innovations and expanding development space in its future endeavors while consistently adhering to "one country, two systems."

In roughly two months, Macao will mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, showcasing its successful implementation of "one country, two systems" to the world.

The importance of long-term prosperity and stability in Macao and neighboring Hong Kong must not be underestimated. It is always pivotal to building China into a stronger country.

High hopes are now pinned on the new governance team of Macao to work in a pragmatic and effective manner and lead the people on a fast and steady ride towards a promising future.

