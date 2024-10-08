Hong Kong, Macao aim to be global talent hubs

08:09, October 08, 2024 By Oasis Hu

Fireworks celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Experts from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions said the central government's new directive to transform the two regions into international hubs for top-tier talent will fulfill local demand for talent while propelling the country's high-quality development.

To achieve this objective, both regions should leverage their distinct advantages and policy incentives to attract and retain external talent, while strengthening mechanisms to nurture local talent, they said.

The resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, which was adopted on July 18 at the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, voiced support for Hong Kong and Macao in building themselves into international hubs for high-caliber talent.

Luo Yong, chairman of the Hong Kong Quality and Talent Migrants Association, said the resolution marks the first explicit directive from the central authorities regarding the SAR's talent policies, demonstrating Hong Kong's significant importance to national development.

Daniel Lee Ho-wah, president of the Hong Kong People Management Association, a professional human resources management body, said that Hong Kong will be a direct beneficiary of the resolution.

Official data shows that the city's population is projected to reach 8.19 million by mid-2046, with one-third being aged 65 or older.

Building Hong Kong into an international talent hub will help address the city's challenges related to its aging population and labor shortage.

The welcome influx of talent will also spur the growth of various industries in Hong Kong, upgrade the city's economic structure, and attract more investment, Lee said.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant with the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, a Beijing-based think tank, said he believes that professionals attracted to Hong Kong will leverage the city as a gateway to the Chinese mainland and overseas.

These professionals will not only contribute to the development of Hong Kong and the mainland but also help foster a positive global narrative of the country, Lau added.

The Hong Kong SAR government has ramped up talent-attraction initiatives since late 2022. As of June 30, the city had received more than 320,000 applications through various talent programs, of which 200,000 had been approved, and more than 130,000 of the applicants had arrived in Hong Kong.

Leveraging advantage

Luo of the Hong Kong Quality and Talent Migrants Association said the "one country, two systems" principle has always been a magnet for global professionals, and the city should further leverage this advantage to enhance its appeal. Considering Hong Kong's relatively narrow industry scope, the city needs to collaborate with mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on talent policies.

Luo's association has been hosting talent summits and fostering exchanges with high-end talent organizations and international talent groups. He noted that professionals, whether from Hong Kong, the mainland, or overseas, share a common interest in exploring growth prospects in the city, especially for foreigners who hope to tap mainland opportunities through Hong Kong.

Luo emphasized the magnetic effect of career-advancement prospects on high-caliber professionals, suggesting that providing such opportunities is key to attracting the world's best.

Shang Hailong, a lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Top Talent Services Association, proposed targeted scholarship programs to entice people from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative to study in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong should not just attract professionals, but also needs to retain them, Shang said.

As the city prepares for a wave of visa renewals in the coming years, the government could use the opportunity to address the practical challenges faced by newcomers.

Lee of the Hong Kong People Management Association underlined the need to address expatriates' concerns in finding suitable accommodations for their families and the right schools for their children.

Lee suggested that the government collaborate with international or English-language schools to reserve spots for the children of senior professionals. Additionally, enterprises can help provide them with affordable transitional housing.

He emphasized that going to Hong Kong is not just an individual decision by the professionals, but a family matter as well. Resolving livelihood challenges is essential to encouraging them to relocate to the city, Lee said.

Zhou Ping, director of the Macao One Belt, One Road Research Center at City University of Macao, said the plenary session's resolution provides crucial guidance for advancing Macao's talent framework.

He said Macao's emphasis on new industries in recent years boasts several advantages that are distinct from those of Hong Kong in attracting talent. Macao's "1+4" industry diversification strategy, unveiled in 2023, involves promoting the growth of one key sector — tourism and leisure — alongside the advancement of the big health, modern finance, and high-tech industries, as well as conventions, exhibitions, culture, and sports.

This strategic approach opens doors for experts to swiftly assume leadership positions within these industries, Zhou said.

Wong Kam-fai, a legislator and an associate dean of the faculty of engineering at Chinese University of Hong Kong, said fostering local talent is critical for the long-term development of Hong Kong's talent base.

Despite Hong Kong's established prowess in finance, innovation and technology, trade, and aviation, there remains a shortage of skilled human resources in some applied technology disciplines such as information technology, electrical and mechanical engineering, maritime engineering, and logistics, he said.

To address this gap, Wong proposed strengthening cooperation with the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in training talent with applied skills.

Hong Kong can establish vocational training colleges on the mainland, offering programs with mutually recognized qualifications, Wong said, adding that graduates from these colleges could be allowed to work in Hong Kong, becoming a force in the city's talent pool.

The government could also construct primary and secondary boarding schools, offering mainland and international curriculums that cater to the needs of families from Shenzhen and Hong Kong. These institutions could serve as incubators for Hong Kong's future professionals.

Addressing challenges

Addressing the challenges in fostering innovation and technology talent, Wong suggested that the government establish a committee to focus on the issue. This committee could help the Education Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR create and update the innovation and technology program framework, and systematically develop the professionals required by various industries, he added.

Zhou from City University of Macao also emphasized the importance of local talent development. He said the Macao SAR government should offer greater support to the region's 10 higher education institutions, with a focus on disciplines integral to the city's future growth.

He also encouraged these institutions to consider establishing branches on Hengqin island of Zhuhai, Guangdong province, to capitalize on the synergy of the whole Greater Bay Area.

Wu Xinyu contributed to this story.

