Macao raises flags, holds reception to celebrate National Day

Xinhua) 09:38, October 03, 2024

A reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region, addresses a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

