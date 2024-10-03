Macao raises flags, holds reception to celebrate National Day
A reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region, addresses a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
