Chinese naval ships open to public tours during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:27, October 03, 2024

A naval soldier guides visitors in a tour on board a military vessel during an open day activity in Qingdao of east China's Shandong, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

QINGDAO, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- A batch of Chinese naval ships were open to public tours on Tuesday in the coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong Province, as the country celebrates the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The open days will continue until Thursday. This is the first time Chinese naval ships have been open to the public on a large scale during the National Day holiday, according to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

The ships on display are all active-duty vessels that were independently designed and built in China.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, over 40,000 people had visited the ships. More than 120,000 visitors are expected during the three days.

The PLA Navy is also hosting similar open days in south China's Guangdong Province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during the National Day holiday.

Children learn flag language during an open day activity of Chinese naval ships at a port in Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

A naval soldier introduces equipment of the navy to visitors during an open day activity at a military port in Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Huang Haitao/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows visitors on the naval vessel Shenzhen during an open day activity at a port in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Ji Xiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows visitors on the naval vessel Tangshan during an open day activity at a port in Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

Visitors pose for a photo during an open day activity of Chinese naval ships in Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

People line up to get on board a naval ship during an open day activity at a port in Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

People visit on board a naval ship during an open day activity in Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

