We Are China

People attend ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen heroes on Martyrs' Day

Xinhua) 11:24, October 01, 2024

A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen heroes to mark Martyrs' Day is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen heroes to mark Martyrs' Day is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

A ceremony presenting flower baskets to fallen heroes to mark Martyrs' Day is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

