Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark 75th founding anniv. of PRC
A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers attend a flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
