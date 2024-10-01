Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark 75th founding anniv. of PRC

Xinhua) 10:56, October 01, 2024

A flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers attend a flag-raising ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

