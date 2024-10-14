Sam Hou Fai elected Macao SAR's sixth-term chief executive designate

Xinhua) 09:58, October 14, 2024

Sam Hou Fai, the sixth-term chief executive designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), attends a press conference in Macao, south China, Oct. 13, 2024. Sam Hou Fai was elected by an overwhelming majority as the sixth-term chief executive designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sunday. Sam won the election with 394 votes in favor out of 398 valid ballots. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Sam Hou Fai was elected by an overwhelming majority as the sixth-term chief executive designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sunday.

He won the election with 394 votes in favor out of 398 valid ballots. Song Man Lei, president of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, announced Sam as the winner.

According to Macao's Chief Executive Election Law, an election is valid if two-thirds of the 400-member election committee are present to vote. To be elected, a candidate must receive support from more than half of the committee's members, which is at least 200 votes.

As prescribed by the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, the chief executive is elected by a broadly representative Chief Executive Election Committee and is then appointed by the Central People's Government. The chief executive serves a five-year term and may be re-elected once.

After Song announced the election result, a warm round of applause erupted in the hall.

In his speech upon election, Sam expressed his gratitude to the committee members.

"I am grateful to all the election committee members for their recognition and support, which allows me to continue serving Macao, the country, and the broader public in a higher, more comprehensive, and more strategic capacity," he said.

According to the Basic Law, the chief executive is accountable to the central government and the Macao SAR. Sam noted that he will be steadfast in these significant duties and responsibilities.

He also underlined his commitment to faithfully fulfilling his political platform and manifesto, with the primary goal of meeting people's expectations for a better life, with the comprehensive and accurate implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy as the fundamental guideline, maintaining national sovereignty, security, and development interests as the highest principle, and accelerating the promotion of appropriate economic diversification, as well as better integrating into and serving the overall national development as the mission and vision.

In accordance with the provisions of the Chief Executive Election Law, the election result will be submitted to the Court of Final Appeal for confirmation, and thereafter published in the Macao SAR Gazette.

Congratulating Sam, an official of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR said the election, the first of its kind taking place after the amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law took effect at the beginning of this year, effectively implemented the principle of "patriots administering Macao."

Jorge Valente, a member of the Chief Executive Election Committee and chairman of the Sino-Luso Industry and Culture Exchange Promotion Association (Macao), had high expectations of the new-term chief executive. He told Xinhua that Sam attaches importance to Portuguese-speaking countries and their relations with China in further enhancing economic diversity, and understands the needs of the diverse communities in Macao.

"The 394 votes in favor demonstrated broad support. As a voter and a resident, I hope that the new-term SAR government can enhance its administrative efficiency, diversify the local economy, and attract more global investment to Macao," said Zheng Anting, a member of the Macao SAR Legislative Assembly and a member of the election committee.

In terms of interacting with the mainland, Sam responded at a press conference after the election that under the leadership of the central government and in collaboration with national ministries and Guangdong Province, the Macao SAR will vigorously develop the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, enabling Macao's status as an international metropolis to further improve in terms of economic development and global standing.

