Macao's 3rd high-quality consumption expo bridges Chinese, global markets

Xinhua) 13:08, September 29, 2024

MACAO, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The third China (Macao) High-quality Consumption Exhibition opened on Friday at the Cotai Expo in Macao, aiming to help Chinese businesses expand overseas and build a bridge for global products entering the Chinese market.

Spanning 50,000 square meters, the expo featured nearly 400 international brands from various countries and regions, alongside companies from Chinese provinces like Guangdong and Shanxi. It showcased products across food, livelihood, fashion, and entertainment.

Jiang Weiliang, general manager of Nam Kwong Group, noted the event's growth since its inaugural edition in 2022, attracting brands from dozens of countries and regions and leveraging Macao's advantages for international outreach.

Kassem Tofailli, general manager of the Arab Chinese Cooperation &Development Association in Lebanon, expressed hopes that the exhibition would enhance connections between Arab products and the Chinese market.

"We brought products from Lebanon, and there are exhibitors from Syria and Iran. I hope next year we can bring more products," Tofailli told Xinhua. He added that Macao will play an important role in the Greater Bay Area, and the cooperation will have a much better future on different levels through this channel.

The expo also showcased agricultural products from rural areas, with Yunnan companies signing cooperation agreements with businesses from Macao and Malaysia, as told by Qin Zhenhai, deputy head of Yunnan's Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, which underscored the event's role in supporting rural revitalization.

Hosted by Nam Kwong Group in collaboration with the Trade Development Bureau of China's Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the exhibition runs until Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)