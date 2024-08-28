Sam Hou Fai announces bid for Macao SAR chief executive

MACAO, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sam Hou Fai, former president of Macao's Court of Final Appeal, said on Wednesday that he will run for the sixth-term chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Sam made the statement at a press conference where he also delivered his election declaration.

Born in Zhongshan of south China's Guangdong Province, in May 1962, Sam joined the first group of judicial auditors of Macao in 1995, according to information on the Macao SAR government's website. On Dec. 20, 1999, he was appointed president of Macao's Court of Final Appeal.

Executive Order No. 44/2024 published on Monday in the official gazette of the SAR, wrote that at the request of Sam, he was relieved of his duties as president and judge of the Court of Final Appeal, and member of the independent commission for recommending judges of the SAR.

