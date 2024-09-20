Macao's electoral authority confirms Sam Hou Fai as chief executive election candidate

Xinhua) 15:59, September 20, 2024

MACAO, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Macao's Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election issued a notice on Friday confirming Sam Hou Fai as the accepted candidate for the chief executive election.

The commission noted on Wednesday that it had completed an eligibility review of the only application received for becoming a candidate and published a list featuring the candidate as well as members of the Chief Executive Election Committee who nominated him.

As no objection was received within one day of announcing the eligibility, the commission announced the final list of the accepted candidate for the election.

The election is due to be held on Oct. 13.

