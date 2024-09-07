Exhibition on ancient bronzes kicks off in Macao

Xinhua) 10:50, September 07, 2024

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor watches the exhibits at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People visit an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor looks at an exhibit at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor looks at an exhibit at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024. The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)