Macao sees record tourism figures during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:23, October 09, 2024

MACAO, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The tourism office of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) revealed on Tuesday that the seven-day National Day holiday recorded nearly 1 million inbound travelers, averaging 141,000 per day, which is a 22.9-percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, surpassing the average traveler volume in 2019.

The authority said that the volumes of both average daily and single-day visitor arrivals in Macao reached the highest records for National Day holidays, and the average hotel occupancy rate topped 94.5 percent over the holiday period.

Particularly, the figures showed that the number of inbound travelers peaked at 174,000 on Oct. 3, marking the highest single-day traveler volume for the seven-day holiday since official statistics were available.

According to the office, the 993,117 visitor arrivals over the seven days included 826,181 from the Chinese mainland, 117,009 from China's Hong Kong, 10,987 from China's Taiwan, and 38,940 international visitors. The average daily volume of mainland visitors was 118,026, exceeding the daily average of the National Day holiday in 2019 by 4.1 percent.

During the holiday, the SAR launched various events and activities, such as the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and special sales activities, to enhance traveler experiences and boost local consumption.

Moreover, the Macao Grand Prix Museum reported an 8,558-visitor volume during the holiday. On Oct. 1, the museum canceled its regular closure and opened for free, recording 3,386 visitors and setting a new single-day attendance record since its opening.

