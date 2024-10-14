Central gov't congratulates newly elected Macao chief executive designate

Sam Hou Fai, the sixth-term chief executive designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), attends a press conference in Macao, south China, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office congratulated Sam Hou Fai on being elected by an overwhelming majority as the sixth-term chief executive designate of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sunday.

The successfully concluded election is "significant" for implementing the principle of "patriots administering Macao" and advancing the successful practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics, the office said in an article posted on its website.

Taking place ahead of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the election fully reflected the Macao society's wholehearted support for the "one country, two systems" principle and its strong confidence in the development path of the Macao SAR over the past 25 years, the article said.

It has also demonstrated the Macao society's widespread recognition of Sam and high expectations for Macao to achieve further development under the leadership of the new chief executive, it added.

The article noted that Sam had received broad public support for his deep affection and sense of responsibility toward Macao and the country, willingness to collaborate with various social groups and sectors, and commitment to promoting socio-economic development and improving the well-being of Macao residents.

Sam, who previously served as president of Macao's Court of Final Appeal, has handled a number of major cases and effectively safeguarded national security and the constitutional order of the Macao SAR, the article said.

The Macao society has confidence in Sam to safeguard both the overall interests of the country and the fundamental interests of Macao, and ensure the steady and sustained practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics, it added.

The article also said Sam demonstrates his capability of adapting to changes and seeking transformation, and the will to seize opportunities and pursue reform.

The new chief executive designate is expected to unite and lead the Macao society to create a better future and make greater contributions to building China into a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, the office said in the article.

Sam, who announced his candidacy on Aug. 28, won the election on Sunday with 394 votes in favor out of 398 valid ballots.

