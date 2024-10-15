Full cooperation for smooth transition to new governmental team, says Ho Iat Seng

Xinhua) 09:52, October 15, 2024

MACAO, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng said on Monday that he would request all public departments to fully support and cooperate with Sam Hou Fai, the SAR's sixth-term chief executive designate, in terms of making available resources and facilities to form a new governmental team.

Ho made the remarks during a meeting with Sam. The two agreed to keep in close touch and cooperate fully in order to ensure a smooth transition to a new administration.

The chief executive once again congratulated Sam on winning the election with a significant majority of votes available, noting that he would submit a report to the central government for Sam's appointment.

Meanwhile, the current-term government continued to advance its established policy plans, said Ho. These were to exert full effort to consolidate the foundation that the SAR has achieved, maintain the ongoing pace of stable and harmonious development in society overall, and maintain a safe and harmonious social environment for the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the coming to office of the new-term government.

For his part, Sam expressed his gratitude to the chief executive and for the preparations the current-term government had undertaken to ensure a smooth transition of power and responsibilities.

Sam added that he and his team would stay in close touch with the chief executive's office in the coming days to ensure a concerted effort toward the smooth and orderly transition of leadership within the government.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)