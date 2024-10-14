Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR hails chief executive election as "pioneering, emblematic"

Xinhua) 13:06, October 14, 2024

MACAO, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sunday hailed the election of the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR as "pioneering and emblematic."

Congratulating Sam Hou Fai, the newly elected chief executive designate of the Macao SAR, an official of the office said the election, the first of its kind taking place after the amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law took effect at the beginning of this year, effectively implemented the principle of "patriots administering Macao."

The official lauded the election process as "open, fair and just," noting its efficient organization by the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, the lawful campaigning of the chief executive candidate, and the active participation of electoral commission members, all sectors of Macao's society and local residents.

The smooth process of the election was another success in the full and accurate implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle, by which the people of Macao administer the region and maintain a high degree of autonomy, the official said, adding that the election has effectively safeguarded constitutional order in the Macao SAR, as stipulated in China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR.

The official voiced confidence in the ability of the new chief executive designate to unite and lead the new government and the people of Macao to "forge ahead with determination," seek innovation, and continue to write new chapters in the successful practice of the "one country, two systems" principle with Macao characteristics.

The liaison office also pledged to continue fulfilling the duties with which it has been entrusted by the central government, and to continue supporting the chief executive and the Macao SAR government fully in their lawful administration.

As prescribed in the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, the region's chief executive is elected by a broadly representative Chief Executive Election Committee and is then appointed by the Central People's Government.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)