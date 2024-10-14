Macao SAR chief executive congratulates new-term CE designate

Xinhua) 13:15, October 14, 2024

MACAO, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng on Sunday congratulated Sam Hou Fai on winning the CE election to become the SAR's sixth-term CE designate.

Ho said that the election was held in an orderly and lawful manner, reflecting the full implementation of the principles of "one country, two systems" and "Macao people administering Macao," as well as the high degree of autonomy enjoyed by the Macao SAR.

Ho expressed gratitude to the members of the Chief Executive Election Committee for diligently fulfilling their duties and accomplishing the mission for the election of a sixth-term chief executive.

Ho acknowledged the central government's requirements for the CE of the Macao SAR. These included being patriotic and loving Macao, earning the trust of the central government, demonstrating strong governance capabilities, and enjoying a high level of recognition within Macao society.

Ho noted that Sam had presented the content of his political platform and governance philosophy to different sectors of Macao society and the general public, while striving to gain a deep understanding of public sentiment.

"It can be said that his political platform garnered broad recognition and support from all sectors of society," Ho said.

He expressed confidence that the chief executive designate will effectively lead the new-term Macao SAR government and the Macao community, steadily advancing the "one country, two systems" principle, and promoting fresh advances for the Macao SAR's next phase of development.

Ho stressed that the current Macao SAR government team would fully cooperate with the chief executive designate and his team, to ensure a smooth transition of power and responsibilities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)