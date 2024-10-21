Home>>
Macao SAR gazette publishes chief executive election result announcement
(Xinhua) 13:18, October 21, 2024
MACAO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Official Gazette on Monday published an announcement from the Court of Final Appeal regarding the results of the SAR's sixth-term chief executive election, confirming the overall results and the elected candidate as Sam Hou Fai.
According to the overall counting of the chief executive election, the total number of registered election committee members was 400, with 398 members casting votes. Sam received 394 valid votes in favor.
The election was held on Oct. 13.
