China's finance ministry to issue 5 bln yuan of treasury bonds in Macao
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday it will issue 5 billion yuan (about 702 million U.S. dollars) of yuan-denominated treasury bonds in the Macao Special Administrative Region on Oct. 30.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. The issuance demonstrates the central government's support for the region to develop modern finance and promote appropriate economic diversification, the ministry said.
This will be the central government's third consecutive year of issuing yuan-denominated bonds in Macao, which is beneficial for further improving the regular issuance mechanism, consolidating the foundation of Macao's bond market, and providing investors with stable and secure investment options.
It also has a positive effect on continuously optimizing the infrastructure of the Macao bond market, further expanding the range of investors, and accelerating its integration with international markets, according to the ministry.
