Chinese vice premier urges Hong Kong to deepen financial reform

Xinhua) 18:31, November 19, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong should seize opportunities to deepen financial reform and innovation, said Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday in Hong Kong.

Delivering a speech at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit held in Hong Kong, He said that with the strong support of the central government, effective leadership of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, and joint efforts from all sectors of Hong Kong society, Hong Kong has achieved new accomplishments in economic and social development, and its financial system remains vibrant.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized that the central government has always positioned the development of Hong Kong as an international financial center from a strategic perspective, and will continue to improve the policy system supporting the construction of Hong Kong as an international financial center.

He hoped that Hong Kong will seize the historic opportunities brought by the country's reform and development, continue to deepen financial reform and innovation, expand financial opening-up and cooperation, actively align with the country's development strategies, continue to safeguard financial security, and continue to write a splendid chapter under "one country, two systems".

He said that with the safeguard of "one country, two systems", the strong support from the country, and joint efforts from all sectors, Hong Kong's status as an international financial center will be further consolidated, and Hong Kong will maintain long-term prosperity and stability.

