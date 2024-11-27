Projects worth 14 billion USD inked for Hong Kong, Guangdong cooperation

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Enterprises from south China's Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) signed 126 projects worth over 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) during a business promotion activity held on Monday.

The projects cover various fields including trade and investment, financial cooperation, modern logistics, innovative technology, green development, low-altitude economy, as well as culture, tourism and sports, according to authorities in Guangdong.

As China's manufacturing hub, Guangdong boasts over 76,000 high-tech enterprises. The province produces about 70 percent of the world's consumer drones, 40 percent of the world's smartphones, one-quarter of China's new energy vehicles, and one-fifth of the country's integrated circuits.

Guangdong looks forward to joining hands with Hong Kong to create an international consumer hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and sharing the capabilities of its large-scale market, according to the provincial government.

The business promotion activity was held in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong and co-hosted by Guangdong provincial government and the Hong Kong SAR government.

