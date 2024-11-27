Hong Kong rolls out blueprint to level up arts, culture, creative industries

Xinhua) 13:05, November 27, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday unveiled its long-awaited Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development, mapping out 71 measures covering four strategic directions, to further consolidate Hong Kong's status as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchanges.

The blueprint is a comprehensive policy document of the HKSAR government on the long-term development of the arts, culture and creative industries, said Kevin Yeung, secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the HKSAR government.

"It sets out a clear vision, principles and strategic directions to foster future development to enhance the appeal of Hong Kong's culture, boost citizens' sense of achievement and happiness, and further consolidate Hong Kong's position as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchanges and build a diversified cultural environment," said Yeung.

The four strategic directions are as follows: promoting Chinese culture; developing diverse creative industries; building an international platform for East-meets-West cultural exchanges; and refining the ecosystem for creative industries.

The Blueprint is a starting point on the existing foundation, Yeung said, adding "The government will maintain close communication with the sectors with an open mind to review the priorities and action plans of the strategic directions and measures, and actively and pragmatically promote the long-term development of the arts, culture and creative industries."

