New border rules come at opportune time for mainland tourists to Hong Kong: HKSAR chief executive
HONG KONG, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The new policy implemented last Sunday allowing Shenzhen residents to obtain multi-entry travel permits to Hong Kong came at an opportune time because Hong Kong is entering its peak tourist season, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Tuesday.
The permits allow unlimited visits to the city within a year, with each stay capped at seven days, according to a document released by the Exit and Entry Administration on Nov. 29.
The resumption and expansion of the permit, coupled with the earlier increase of duty-free shopping quota for mainland visitors, will help spur tourism and more broad-based economic growth in Hong Kong, said Lee.
Tourists can look forward to such upcoming events as the Hong Kong WinterFest, giant panda-themed carnivals and countdown to New Year 2025, he said.
Adding more steam to the anticipated boost to tourism, retail and catering is the third runway at the Hong Kong International Airport, which went into operation on Nov. 28, Lee noted.
The new runway will markedly expand airport capacity and help bring more tourists to Hong Kong, he said, calling on the business community to impress tourists with quality services.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong to display 2,500 panda sculptures
- Feature: "Hong Kong Pals" bridges cultures and hearts through volunteerism
- China expands multi-entry permits for HK, Macao for neighboring city residents
- Hong Kong's three-runway system goes into operation
- Hong Kong rolls out blueprint to level up arts, culture, creative industries
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.