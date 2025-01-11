Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao seen at Washington zoo

Xinhua) 13:06, January 11, 2025

Female giant panda Qing Bao is seen at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 9, 2025. The Smithsonian's National Zoo hosted a media preview event for Chinese media on Jan. 9, where giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao made their debut before the press. (Xinhua/Deng Xianlai)

Male giant panda Bao Li eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 9, 2025. The Smithsonian's National Zoo hosted a media preview event for Chinese media on Jan. 9, where giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao made their debut before the press. (Xinhua/Deng Xianlai)

Female giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 9, 2025. The Smithsonian's National Zoo hosted a media preview event for Chinese media on Friday, where giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao made their debut before the press. (Xinhua/Deng Xianlai)

