Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao seen at Washington zoo
Female giant panda Qing Bao is seen at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 9, 2025. The Smithsonian's National Zoo hosted a media preview event for Chinese media on Jan. 9, where giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao made their debut before the press. (Xinhua/Deng Xianlai)
Photos
