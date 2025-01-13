We Are China

Giant pandas at Smithsonian's National Zoo ready to meet public

Ecns.cn) 13:29, January 13, 2025

Female giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)

Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao are ready to make their debut, according to the zoo.

Female giant panda Qing Bao plays at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)

