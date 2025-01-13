Giant pandas at Smithsonian's National Zoo ready to meet public
Female giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao are ready to make their debut, according to the zoo.
Male giant panda Bao Li eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
Female giant panda Qing Bao plays at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
Female giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
Male giant panda Bao Li eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
Female giant panda Qing Bao plays at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
Female giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
Male giant panda Bao Li eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Shan Handing)
