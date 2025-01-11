Putin-Trump talks possible without any preconditions: Kremlin
MOSCOW, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to potential negotiations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump without any preconditions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
Peskov said no specific conditions are required for future negotiations, adding that both leaders must show a mutual desire and political will to resolve existing problems via dialogue.
He also confirmed that Putin is open to future talks with Trump, and planning for a meeting will begin once Trump takes office.
"We are seeing that Trump has also expressed his readiness to solve problems through dialogue, and we welcome this," Peskov said.
He noted that Russia's position on Ukraine, as outlined by Putin in July, remains clear and consistent. Moscow's stance will remain unchanged in any potential talks between Putin and Trump, he added.
