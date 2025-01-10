Fox host Jesse Watters tells Ontario Premier it is 'a privilege' to be taken over by the US

(People's Daily App) 16:52, January 10, 2025

Fox News host Jesse Watters said to Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday night that he would think it is "a privilege to be taken over" by the US, via video link. US President-elect Donald Trump said at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago earlier on Tuesday that he's open to using "economic force" to acquire Canada. Trump also refused to rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

