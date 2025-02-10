Home>>
Search and rescue efforts underway after landslide in Southwest China
(People's Daily App) 14:52, February 10, 2025
On Sunday morning, emergency response teams continued their search and rescue operations following a landslide in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The landslide struck Jinping village in Junlian county, in Yibin, at approximately 11:50 am on Saturday, February 8, burying 10 houses and leaving dozens of individuals unaccounted for.
(Produced by Wang Mingfeng and Wang Jingyuan; compiled by Di Chenjing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rescuers race against time to find survivors after deadly landslide in SW China
- 29 people missing after landslide in SW China
- China allocates 50 mln yuan to support landslide relief in Sichuan
- Rescuers make all-out efforts to find survivors after landslide in SW China
- All-out rescue efforts underway after Sichuan landslide
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.