Search and rescue efforts underway after landslide in Southwest China

(People's Daily App) 14:52, February 10, 2025

On Sunday morning, emergency response teams continued their search and rescue operations following a landslide in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The landslide struck Jinping village in Junlian county, in Yibin, at approximately 11:50 am on Saturday, February 8, burying 10 houses and leaving dozens of individuals unaccounted for.

