Rescue efforts continue after landslide hits Sichuan
A rescuer operates a real-time radar monitoring device to search for missing people at the rescue site in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
So far, one person has been confirmed dead, 28 are missing, and two others have been injured and transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital Chengdu for further treatment.
A total of 848 people and 436 sets of equipment were deployed to conduct the search and rescue missions.
Excavators work at the rescue site in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
