Makeshift play area brings warmth, fun to children affected by landslide in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:26, February 10, 2025

Children play at a play area built at a temporary shelter in a school in Junlian county, Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Zule)

A makeshift play area at a temporary shelter built in a school has brought fun and warmth to children affected by a landslide in Junlian county, Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

"At 3:30 a.m., we built a play area in the school's dormitory building. As the number of people grew, we realized it was insufficient and subsequently moved it to this tent," Tang Bingxiao, deputy secretary of the Communist Youth League of China Yibin municipal committee, said on Feb. 9, 2025.

Almost 20 youth under the age of 18 are currently staying at the temporary shelter. A variety of supplies, such as books, toys, dolls, and board games have been provided to make sure the children feel cared for.

Tang mentioned that in the play area, there are two female adults assigned for childcare in each section, along with six university student volunteers who are providing specialized classes for the children.

A volunteer writes a class schedule on a whiteboard at a temporary shelter built in a school in Junlian county, Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Zule)

Photo shows a play area at a temporary shelter built in a school in Junlian county, Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Zule)

