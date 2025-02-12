Turkish man becomes online influencer by sharing rural life in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 10:36, February 12, 2025

In Ruifeng village, Hejiang county, Luzhou city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, a man from Türkiye is often seen working the fields. Whether digging soil, growing vegetables, transplanting rice seedlings, threshing, harvesting corn, or carrying sweet potatoes, he does it all with skill and ease. He also speaks the Luzhou dialect fluently.

Burak advertises products during a livestream in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Song Haoxin)

Burak, also known by his Chinese name "Abu," has become an internet influencer with over 6 million followers by posting videos recording his rural life in Luzhou on social media platforms. The Turkish man has also taken on the role of a "city ambassador" promoting Luzhou and has held livestreams to help farmers sell local products.

Photo shows Burak and his daughter in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Liu Changwei)

Burak met his wife Zhang Hongying more than 10 years ago when he was engaging in foreign trade in Yiwu city, known as "the world's supermarket," in east China's Zhejiang Province. They got married in 2014 and moved to Ruifeng village in 2022.

Burak's journey into content creation started with a simple desire to record beautiful sceneries and delicious food in Luzhou. Inspired by his daughter's love for browsing and watching short videos, he decided to give it a try. He contacted Lan Bin, a business friend in Yiwu, and they started shooting short videos.

To truly capture rural life, Burak began helping his in-laws with farm work. His first short video, which was about how to make tofu pudding, went viral online.

Burak's videos, which showcase the rustic charm of a country lifestyle and heartwarming family moments, have resonated with a large number of viewers.

Burak drives a rice transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Liu Changwei)

In 2022, Burak was appointed as a "city ambassador" by Luzhou and an active promoter of cultural tourism for Hejiang county.

In collaboration with the culture, radio, TV and tourism bureau of Hejiang county, he has produced short videos featuring performances of suona (a traditional Chinese musical instrument), soy sauce brewing, and making huangba (a dessert made of sticky rice), as well videos highlighting museum exhibits and local attractions. These short videos have been widely praised by internet users.

One short video featuring traditional soy sauce brewing won a prize in the 2022 "Foreign Friends Traveling in Sichuan" Original Video Collection & Selection Activity hosted by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Burak cooks a dish in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Luo Senbo)

A short video series about Burak, produced by the media convergence center of Luzhou city, won the award of excellence at the fourth "My China Story" International Short Video Competition hosted by China International Communications Group.

In June 2023, Burak was invited to participate in the opening ceremony of the Turkish Consulate General in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province. He brought lots of Luzhou specialties as gifts that day. "I want my Turkish compatriots and other foreign friends to know more about Chinese culture and food," he said.

During the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu in 2023, Burak participated in a cultural exchange event for student-athletes. When asked what kept him in Luzhou, he proudly introduced local cuisine. "Delicacies in Hejiang county including tofu pudding have turned me into a true 'foodie,'" the man said.

Today, Burak focuses on leveraging livestreams to expand sales channels for Luzhou's agricultural products and boost farmers' incomes.

In his livestream sessions, Burak enthusiastically promotes specialty products in Hejiang county, including soy sauce and Sichuan pepper.

Burak once sold over 50,000 kilograms of pomelos in just two days through his livestreams, according to Kang Jin, his neighbor and a resident in Ruifeng village.

Photo shows a view of Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Mou Ke)

His livestreams have made Luzhou's specialties reach a wider market, providing local farmers with new sales opportunities and higher incomes. Burak has launched his own company to sell farm produce.

Having traveled extensively across China, Burak remains most fond of Luzhou. He loves the city's lucid waters and lush mountains, the hospitality of the local people, and the opportunities brought by all-round rural revitalization.

He said he would continue documenting a simple, happy rural life in Luzhou and sharing his experiences through short videos.

Burak aspires to serve as a cultural conduit between China and the rest of the world. "I'll post more videos on global social media platforms so that more international friends can discover and experience the charm of Luzhou and gain a deeper understanding of China's culture and development."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)