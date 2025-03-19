We Are China

Guozhuang dance contest held in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:35, March 19, 2025

Participants in ethnic costumes perform Guozhuang dance during a contest in Jinchuan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 18, 2025. (China News Service/Yuan An)

A total of 18 teams attended the contest on Tuesday. A listed national intangible cultural heritage, traditional Guozhuang dance is a type of group dance and singing without musical accompaniment that is popular with the ethnic Tibetan people of Yunnan, Qinghai, Sichuan, Gansu provinces and the Xizang Autonomous Region.

