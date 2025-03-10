Languages

Young girl performs Pan Drum dance

(People's Daily App) 16:40, March 10, 2025

An 11-year-old girl wows audiences with her dynamic traditional Han Dynasty Pan Drum dance performance, seamlessly blending rhythmic precision with infectious energy.

(Compiled by Lin Beiji)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

