Home>>
Young girl performs Pan Drum dance
(People's Daily App) 16:40, March 10, 2025
An 11-year-old girl wows audiences with her dynamic traditional Han Dynasty Pan Drum dance performance, seamlessly blending rhythmic precision with infectious energy.
(Compiled by Lin Beiji)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Snow scenery of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, NW China's Qinghai
- In pics: Blooming rapeseed flowers in S China's Guangxi
- Blooming bougainvillea turn pedestrian bridges into "sky gardens" in S China's Guangzhou
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.