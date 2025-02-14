Vibrant waist drum performance

(People's Daily App) 16:01, February 14, 2025

On Monday, a lively waist drum performance brightened Yuxian county in Hebei Province. Watch as these talented drummers celebrate the Chinese New Year with their energetic and vibrant traditional display.

(Produced by Wang Yibing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)