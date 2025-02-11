Traditional folk dance as cultural link

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Drawn by the rhythmic beats of drums and spirited shouts, Thanita Raemee, a 20-year-old Thai exchange student, navigated through winding streets and bustling alleys until she arrived at the dynamic training grounds of the Ximen Women's Yingge Dance Team.

Founded in 1952, this pioneering all-female team is the first of its kind in the Chaoshan region of south China's Guangdong Province, with members ranging from teenagers to nearly 80-year-olds. Performers come from all walks of life -- spirited young girls, agile middle-aged men, and even food delivery workers dancing between shifts.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province. Dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), this traditional dance is often performed during traditional Chinese festivals. As a dynamic blend of theater, dance, and martial arts, it was listed among the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Once a traditional folk performance, Yingge dance saw a recent surge in popularity. Videos of its energetic routines have flooded social media, earning it the title of the "ultimate Chinese New Year atmosphere booster."

While men's Yingge performances are inspired by the legendary "Water Margin," one of the four great classical novels in Chinese literature, the women's routines often draw from the tales of legendary Chinese heroines like Mu Guiying and Hua Mulan.

Thanita watched in awe as the dancers moved in perfect unison, their forms embodying both strength and grace.

"Incredible! How do they stay so synchronized? Compared to traditional Thai dance, this feels much more powerful and rhythmic -- it's exhilarating!" she exclaimed.

"Most of our members are under 20, balancing their studies and work. They train purely out of passion," said the team's coach Wu Yanhua, who left her job as a kindergarten teacher to focus on the team's revival in 2011.

That passion was evident in every interaction. "My teammates take turns helping me with childcare. Yingge dance is part of my life -- I even dream about it," said a team member Zhou Yixiang while gently rocking her five-month-old baby in a stroller.

Six-year-old Huang Kexin eagerly demonstrated snake-dance moves she had just learned, hopping and twirling with a delightful burst of playful energy. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Lin Yahan patiently taught Thanita how to grip the Yingge hammer properly, while her twin sister nodded in encouragement.

During the recently concluded Spring Festival holiday, homestay tourism flourished across China. Shantou, a key city in Chaoshan known for its rich New Year traditions, saw bookings soar 13 times from last year. Lion dance, Yingge dance and other traditional performances have become festival favorites.

Thanita has family roots in Chaoshan -- her father is an overseas Chinese descendant. For her, Yingge dance serves as a bridge between Chinese and Thai cultures. In fact, many in Thailand are already familiar with the dance.

In early 2023, a Thai Yingge team's electrifying performance at a shopping mall in Thailand went viral, and later that year, the Yingge cultural exchange group from Thailand visited Chaoshan to engage with local dancers.

This year, Yingge dance teams from Shantou have also been invited to perform on multiple overseas stages for the Spring Festival celebrations.

Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, the 25-member Yingge team toured Germany and France from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4. They performed in cities like Hanau, Frankfurt, Paris, and Lyon, sharing the vibrant charm of Yingge dance.

Studying international Chinese education at Shantou University, Thanita deeply admires the dedication and enthusiasm of Yingge performers.

"One of my goals in coming to China was to explore the traditions my ancestors once lived by. Yingge has expanded my understanding of Chaoshan and Chinese culture while revealing the cultural ties between China and Thailand," she said.

