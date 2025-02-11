Home>>
Dance moves with spark
(People's Daily App) 16:12, February 11, 2025
A breathtaking display of skill and sparkles! Watch as this talented dance student in Guangdong Province twirls and flips gracefully, performing with blazing sparklers.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
- Harbin attracts numerous visitors as Asian Winter Games gets underway
- Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong
- Dragon lantern parade attracts tourists in Shibing County of SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- Members of Yingge team perform Chaoyang Yingge dance during Spring Festival celebration in Paris
- Traditional folk dance as cultural link
- China's phenomenal poetic dance debuts in U.S.
- Yingge dance makes debut performance in Qinghai
- Chinese dance performance inspired by Song Dynasty painting enchants New York
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.