Monks perform Cham dance to pray for good harvest, peaceful life in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:43, February 13, 2025

Monks perform Cham dance to pray for good harvest and peaceful life at the Ta'er (Kumbum) Monastery in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

The dance called "cham" in the Tibetan language, is believed to be able to ward off disaster and ghosts and bring luck and happiness. The dancers, usually lamas, wear masks of various animals and mythical figures as they perform to the accompaniment of religious music.

