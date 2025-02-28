Home>>
Streetlight angel
(People's Daily App) 13:13, February 28, 2025
Amidst the gentle glow of a streetlight, a nine-year-old girl took to the stage of her own making, dancing with such grace and joy that she suddenly seemed to transform into a little angel.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Related Stories
