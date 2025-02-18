Trending in China | Lanzhou Taiping Drum Dance

The Lanzhou Taiping drum dance is a folk art known for its powerful drumming and dynamic movements. Originating in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, the dance embodies hopes for peace and prosperity through stunning rhythms and energetic performances.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

