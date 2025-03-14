Home>>
Youngster dazzles with fan dance mastery
(People's Daily App) 15:04, March 14, 2025
Meet a rising folk star! This talented six-year-old from Hebei Province has taught himself the art of Chinese fan dancing, captivating online audiences with his graceful and dynamic moves.
(Produced by Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
