Vibrant rhythms of youth

(People's Daily App) 15:27, March 05, 2025

Cool and cute! This energetic video captures a group of kindergarten kids skillfully playing a powerful song with African drums. Their infectious enthusiasm and impressive coordination breathe life into the rhythmic beats, creating a captivating display of young musical talent!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

