China to provide childcare subsidies: report

Xinhua) 09:45, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate policies on boosting birth rates, and provide childcare subsidies, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will also vigorously develop integrated nursery and childcare services, and increase public-interest childcare services, read the report.

