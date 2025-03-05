Home>>
China to provide childcare subsidies: report
(Xinhua) 09:45, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate policies on boosting birth rates, and provide childcare subsidies, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country will also vigorously develop integrated nursery and childcare services, and increase public-interest childcare services, read the report.
