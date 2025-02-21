We Are China

AI pediatrician diagnoses at Beijing Children's Hospital

Ecns.cn) 13:11, February 21, 2025

Pediatricians work with an artificial intelligence (AI) model specializing in pediatrics at Beijing Children's Hospital, Feb. 20, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The AI system integrates the clinical expertise of over 300 renowned pediatric specialists in the hospital, along with decades of high-quality medical record data from these experts. Through structured clinical reasoning paradigm training, it has established a comprehensive knowledge system covering both common and complex pediatric diseases.

