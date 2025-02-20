What does the milestone of 250 million generative AI users in China signify?

13:38, February 20, 2025 By Gu Yekai ( Global Times

A netizen on people.cn posed the question: "I came across a set of data: China has been connected to the internet for over 30 years, with the number of internet users exceeding 1.1 billion, among which about 250 million are generative artificial intelligence (AI) users. What does this '250 million' mean?"

Curious about this, I turned to DeepSeek for its insights. After a thorough analysis, it concluded with the following observation:

"The 250 million generative AI users mark the technology's shift into a phase of large-scale application, profoundly reshaping the economic, social, and technological innovation landscape. This trend not only signals the maturity and widespread application of the technology but also brings new opportunities and challenges that require collective efforts from all sectors of society to address and harness."

This response was enlightening, and I'd like to share my own perspective.

During this year's Spring Festival holidays, much like many of my relatives and friends, I found myself not only exchanging New Year greetings on WeChat and scrolling through Douyin but also actively engaging with AI. Whether it was searching for information or crafting PowerPoint presentations, at least 250 million Chinese users are now actively embracing the era of AI.

This figure of 250 million users vividly illustrates the widespread application and popularization of technology in China. Chinese netizens' fervor for cutting-edge technologies and innovative products provides fertile ground for widespread adoption, and the sheer scale of this adoption highlights the strength of China's internet and AI development.

This is hardly considered "humblebragging." The success of technological applications has always been determined by market demand and user adoption. In this wave of AI advancements, China's progress has largely kept pace with global leaders. Data shows that China ranks the first globally in the number of top-tier AI research papers and patent grants, and the second in the number of AI enterprises... Therefore, the recent emergence of phenomenal AI products is more of a pleasant surprise than a shock. When technological breakthroughs give rise to new applications and business models, a surge in user numbers naturally follows.

Since its full access to the internet in 1994, China has grown into the world's largest internet market, with the largest number of internet users and a highly dynamic innovation ecosystem. From initially following global trends, to running alongside, and now leading in certain areas, China's internet development has reaped rich rewards through persistent technological innovation, serving as a microcosm of the country's broader scientific and technological progress. Internationally, it is recognized that the success of Chinese enterprises in the AI field could lead to more potential creative breakthroughs across various technological domains, potentially prompting a global reassessment of China's innovative capabilities.

In this context, this "250 million" undoubtedly signifies an unwavering determination and willpower to foster innovation. Innovation is a long-term endeavor. While its advantages are clear to all, the capacity to sustain it, particularly through independent innovation, tests both vision and perseverance. From catching up in the era of 3G, keeping pace with 4G, to leading the charge in 5G, China has laid a solid technological foundation for the thriving mobile internet era - a story widely recognized by the public.

Some innovations emerge "out of necessity," fostering a stronger sense of "ambition, determination, and confidence." For instance, faced with restrictions on AI chips, Chinese tech companies have charted new paths and even shared their technological insights with the world.

This spirit extends beyond the AI sector. Over the years, the government, enterprises, and society have increasingly invested in technology, with policy dividends continuously being released. Infrastructure and innovation ecosystems have improved, and the notion that "innovation is the primary driving force" has taken root. "Leading the way to Chinese modernization through sci-tech innovation" has become a shared consensus and practice.

As DeepSeek noted in its response, new opportunities and challenges are ever-present, and innovation is a perpetual journey. The deeper significance of the "250 million" may lie in the confidence it embodies when confronting these opportunities and challenges - the confidence of the Chinese rooted in innovation.

Recently, several intriguing phenomena have emerged: Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, has seen an influx of foreign users; DeepSeek has become a global tech "phenomenon," and the animated film Ne Zha 2 has broken into the global box office top 10… The world is getting a taste of Chinese innovation.

Innovation is an essential part of the Chinese national character. It is precisely through this confidence in innovation that Chinese technology has scaled mountains and crossed ravines, achieving rapid development and global attention.

In the realm of technological competition, strength speaks for itself. China has adhered to its own pace, focusing on its own tasks. In basic research, the number of high-level international journal papers and citations ranks first globally. In emerging technologies, China has been the largest filer of invention patents for many years. In industrial innovation, it leads in the number of global top 100 tech clusters. Even The Economist has spoken up against the misplaced label of "overcapacity" on China's new energy industry, stating that "Chinese EVs [electric vehicles] are not just cheap, they also enjoy superior technology in some respects."

Equally significant as these "firsts" is the enthusiastic embrace of new technologies and applications by hundreds of millions of ordinary Chinese people. Chinese modernization is the cause of the hundreds of millions of Chinese people. Embracing the new, fostering confidence and self-reliance, and maintaining tolerance and inclusiveness are the new expressions of this ancient Eastern nation in the modern era.

Looking at China's innovation map today, Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, has emerged as an innovation hub, while local start-ups known as the "six little dragons" including DeepSeek in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, have taken the world by storm. This wave of new quality productive forces is gaining rapid momentum.

By the time I wrap up this article, the "250 million" figure will likely have grown even further.

The article was originally published on the front page of the People's Daily on February 19, 2025.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)