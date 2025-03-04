Baby gets haircut in a shopping trolley bag

(People's Daily App) 15:55, March 04, 2025

A creative way to give your baby a haircut! In this viral video, a father in Shandong Province found a smart way to keep his six-month-old still for a haircut – placing the little one in a shopping trolley bag! The baby's adorable smile has melted the hearts of countless netizens. Saturday marked the traditional Longtaitou Festival, or Dragon-Head-Raising Festival, which falls on the second day of the second month in the traditional Chinese calendar. On this day, people traditionally get their first haircut since the Chinese New Year to bring good luck.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Xiao Kexin)

