11-year-old hooper dazzles with dreamy footwork
(People's Daily App) 15:59, February 26, 2025
11-year-old girl Chen Siran delivered a standout performance at a youth basketball event by showcasing advanced footwork to evade two defenders before sinking a floating shot. Her technique drew enthusiastic applause from spectators.
