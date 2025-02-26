11-year-old hooper dazzles with dreamy footwork

(People's Daily App) 15:59, February 26, 2025

11-year-old girl Chen Siran delivered a standout performance at a youth basketball event by showcasing advanced footwork to evade two defenders before sinking a floating shot. Her technique drew enthusiastic applause from spectators.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)