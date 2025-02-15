CBA match: Beijing Ducks vs. Shanxi Loongs
Players of Shanxi Loongs communicate during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Eugene German (C) of Beijing Ducks celebrates with teammates after a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Liu Chuanxing (R) of Shanxi Loongs competes during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Hamidou Diallo (2nd L) of Shanxi Loongs celebrates after scoring during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Fang Shuo (L) of Beijing Ducks vies with Jia Mingru of Shanxi Loongs during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Yuan Shuai (L) of Shanxi Loongs goes for a layup during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Eugene German of Beijing Ducks gets injured during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Eugene German (R) of Beijing Ducks goes for a layup during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Sun Yahui of Beijing Ducks goes for a layup during a match between Beijing Ducks and Shanxi Loongs at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
