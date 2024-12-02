Champion of village basketball tournament in SW China's Yunnan wins a cow

People's Daily Online) 15:24, December 02, 2024

On Nov. 16, the finals of the Village Basketball Association (commonly referred to as "Cun BA") were held in Gucheng town, Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, and Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The championship prize was a cow, while the runner-up received a pig, and the third-place team took home a sheep. Netizens found the prizes both surprising and culturally unique, with one remarking, "The rewards are so down-to-earth—you can enjoy beef right after the game!"

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)